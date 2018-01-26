The 41-year-old abseiler who was found in the Zavitan River in the Golan Heights and who suffered hypothermia passed away at the Poriya Hospital in Tiberias on Thursday night.
Shvat 10, 5778 , 26/01/18
Abseiler who was found in the Golan Heights passes away
The 41-year-old abseiler who was found in the Zavitan River in the Golan Heights and who suffered hypothermia passed away at the Poriya Hospital in Tiberias on Thursday night.
He was pronounced dead after prolonged resuscitation efforts.
