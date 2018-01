22:55 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Rabbi denies that he called for vigilante 'price tag' attacks Read more Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh denies reports that he called for vigilante attacks against Arabs as a response to Rabbi Raziel Shevach's murder. ► ◄ Last Briefs