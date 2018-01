United States envoy Jason Greenblatt has called on Hamas to return the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, held since the 2014 Protective Edge counterterror campaign in Gaza.

Writing on Twitter, Greenblatt said, "Today I again met with the Goldin & Shaul families whose beloved sons were taken by Hamas in the Gaza conflict. These families are suffering unbearable pain as a result the shameful, despicable acts of Hamas. All Israelis must be returned & I pray for their families."