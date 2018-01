14:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Antisemitism Cyber Monitoring System launched Minister of Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett has revealed a unique tool developed by the Ministry with the Ministry of Defense over the past year: the Antisemitism Cyber Monitoring System (ACMS), capable of providing real time data and analysis of online anti-Semitism. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs