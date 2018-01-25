Survey: Less support for 2-state solution by PA residents

A new survey conducted by the Tami Steinmetz Center for Peace Research at Tel Aviv University and the Palestinian Center for Policy and Research in Ramallah about the time of United States President Donald Trump's speech on Jerusalem reveals that the degree of trust in the possibility of a 2-state solution on both the Israeli and Palestinian Authority sides has deteriorated to a new low.

54 percent of Israeli Jews and 57 percent of PA residents oppose a plan which includes the establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state, an Israeli withdrawal to pre-June 1967 lines with equal land swaps, family reunification in Israel of 100,000 Arab refugees, "western" Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and eastern Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. Jerusalem's Old City would be divided between the two sides. 46 percent of each population support the idea of ​​two states as a blueprint for resolving the conflict, marking a 6 percent drop in support for the two-state solution in the PA from June.