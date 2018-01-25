Crowds at Rashash Tomb on Mount of Olives

Masses of Jews are expected to go up to the Mount of Olives today, despite the winter weather, to mark the 341st anniversary of the passing of 18th-century Rabbi Shalom Shar'abi, known as the Rashash, in the ancient cemetery on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

Born in Yemen the Rashash was one of the most prominent Kabbalists of Jerusalem. Free transportation is departing every hour on the hour until 5:00 pm from 79 Shmuel Hanavi Street in Jerusalem (the stone station next to the Sadigura Synagogue).