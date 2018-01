12:50 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 PR pro active in Jewish community killed in Kabul hotel attack Read more A spokesman for a former advisor to United States President Donald Trump who was active in his local Jewish community was one of four Americans killed in a Taliban terror attack on a Kabul hotel. ► ◄ Last Briefs