The Finance Ministry's Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors is taking care of about 220,000 survivors in Israel, according to figures release ahead of the observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In 2017, the budget rose to more than five billion shekels in the form of monthly and annual grants to the survivors, as well as the provision of nursing care, social services and legal aid. Eligible survivors also received an exemption from paying for prescription drugs.