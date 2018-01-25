11:20
  Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18

Ramat Gan: Jabotinsky Street blocked on the border of Bnei Brak

Jabotinsky Street has been blocked to traffic between Ben-Gurion and Rabbi Akiva Streets in Ramat Gan due to concrete blocks that fell on the road.

The police are asking drivers not to use other routes and not approach the area.

