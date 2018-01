11:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Buying from Yesha best way to beat the boycott Read more Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely lends a hand in a project supporting Judea, Samaria products. "Excellent products made here are shipped to 43 countries." ► ◄ Last Briefs