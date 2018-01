11:13 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Levlovich family: Increase punishment for stone-throwers The family of Alexander Levlovich, who was the first victim of the wave of terror that started in the fall of 2015, has responded to the sentence of three ikof his three murderers, who were sentenced to between nine and fifteen years in prison, by saying, "We hope that this ruling will constitute a significant precedent in the penal system of the courts and will make the penalties for stone throwers more serious." The family added, "A stone is a murder weapon." ► ◄ Last Briefs