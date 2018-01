01:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Brazil: Former President's graft conviction upheld A Brazilian appellate court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the graft conviction of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The judges also said that the former leader's jail time should be 12 years and one month, an increase of more than two years from the nine-year sentence imposed in July. ► ◄ Last Briefs