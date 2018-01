00:45 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Shvat 9, 5778 , 25/01/18 Soccer: Maccabi Haifa defeats Maccabi Tel Aviv to advance to quarter finals The Maccabi Haifa soccer team on Wednesday evening defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv by a score of 3-0. The win propelled Maccabi Haifa to the quarter finals. ► ◄ Last Briefs