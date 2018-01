21:57 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Mahmoud Abbas buys $50 million private jet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recently purchased a $50 million private jet for his personal use. It will be delivered within the next two weeks to Amman. ► ◄ Last Briefs