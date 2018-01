20:47 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shaked and Bennett demand Havat Gilad outpost legalization. 'There are no legal impediments' Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday evening that they demand that the government legalize the Havat Gilad outpost. "We spoke to the Attorney General and there are no legal impediments to the move" they said. ► ◄ Last Briefs