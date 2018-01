20:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Report: IDF cader thrown out of officers school after refusing to perform mixed-gender activity An IDF soldier was removed from the IDF's 'Bahad 1' officer school after refusing to take part of an activity that required him to spend long hours with a female soldier. An IDF Spokesperson confirmed the report but said that "the cadet did not act as expected from a future officer - he did not carry out a task assigned to him and did not examine possible solutions. This is a second assignment that he did not perform, and he admitted that he made a mistake in the removal committee." ► ◄ Last Briefs