13:52 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Funeral of two children killed in car accident to take place at Shavei Shomron at 19:00 The funeral of Roi and Ori Aharon Lipnick will take place on Wednesday night at Shavei Shomron. The two were killed in a car accident next to Shavei Shomron on Wednesday morning.