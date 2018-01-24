The funeral of Roi and Ori Aharon Lipnick will take place on Wednesday night at Shavei Shomron. The two were killed in a car accident next to Shavei Shomron on Wednesday morning.
Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18
Funeral of two children killed in car accident to take place at Shavei Shomron at 19:00
