Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Haredi MKs opposing bill to lower volume on Muslim call to prayer The haredi Shas and UTJ Knesset factions announced on Wednesday that they will block the Muezzin Bill from advancing. The bill aims cap the noise volume of the Muslim call to prayer.