12:52 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 The rabbi who seeks to change conventions and deepen Judaism Rabbi Nathan Lopes Cardozo talks about renewal in religion and Jewish law, and the need to make Judaism accessible to anyone who desires it.