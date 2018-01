10:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Tzipi Hotovely: Deputy FM rebuts campaign against infiltrator expulsion Read more 'These comparisons simply demonize Israel; they aren't refugees and no one will lecture us on how to protect human rights.' ► ◄ Last Briefs