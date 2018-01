08:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Victims of fatal Samaria road accident identified Read more 13-year-old Ori Lipnik, and her eight-year-old brother Ro'ee named as those killed in collision near Shavei Shomron junction. ► ◄ Last Briefs