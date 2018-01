01:12 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Shvat 8, 5778 , 24/01/18 Watch: Netanyahu thanks Pence Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening thanked U.S. Vice President Mike Pence for his visit in Israel. "It was a great honor to host Vice President Mike Pence in Israel. He gave exceptional expression to the powerful relationship between Israel and the United States, and we'll always remember his magnificent speech in the Knesset,” said Netanyahu before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs