Muslim model fired for anti-Semitic statements

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal used a Muslim model wearing a hijab, or full hair covering, during a world campaign for hair items.

The model , Amena Khan, was forced however to leave the campaign because of her anti-Israel and anti-Semitic views.

Khan is a British blogger who wrote in 2014 that Israel is an "illegal and rogue state" and also termed Israel a "child-murdering" state.

British law states that claiming that Israel's existence is racist is an anti-Semitic statement and Khan was forced to resign.

