22:22 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 MK Haskel initiates Jordan Valley sovereignty law MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) staged a visit to the Jordan Valley Tuesday together with local council head David Alchiani. During the tour Haskel announced a new bill she had initiated to establish sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea communities. Haskel said that the Jordan Valley is a "strategic and security asset for the state of Israel which enjoys a national and political consensus. Both the left and the right include the Jordan Valley as an inseparable part of our state." ► ◄ Last Briefs