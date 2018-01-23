Ehud Barak: Attorney-General fudging on Netanyahu case

Prime Minister Ehud Barak responded to the statement by officials close to Attorney-General Mandelblit that "acquittal of the prime minister would destroy the legal enforcement system."

Barak said that "the great fudging has begun. Channel 2 states that the Attorney-General is afraid that Netanyahu will be acquitted and he will be told to 'commit suicide?' Have you fallen on your head? Got scared? The permanent disgrace will be on the head of the person who fudges what we all know without a trial."