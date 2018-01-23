21:48
  Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18

22-year-old pedestrian hit, badly injured

A 22-year-old pedestrian was hit a short time ago by a car on Shlomo Hamelekh street in Lod.

MDA teams treated the young woman and transferred her to the Tel Hashomer hospital suffering from a head injury.

