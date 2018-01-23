A 22-year-old pedestrian was hit a short time ago by a car on Shlomo Hamelekh street in Lod.
MDA teams treated the young woman and transferred her to the Tel Hashomer hospital suffering from a head injury.
|
21:48
Reported
News BriefsShvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18
22-year-old pedestrian hit, badly injured
A 22-year-old pedestrian was hit a short time ago by a car on Shlomo Hamelekh street in Lod.
MDA teams treated the young woman and transferred her to the Tel Hashomer hospital suffering from a head injury.
Last Briefs