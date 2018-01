21:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 'I had the privilege of saving a life' Or Saad who fell sick with cancer met for the first time with Hagar Liran, the woman who donated bone marrow which saved her life, at the Ezer Mitzion center in Petah Tikva. ► ◄ Last Briefs