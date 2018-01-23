21:37 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Baby suffering from hypothermia brought to hospital A month-old baby was brought a short time ago to a Beersheva clinic in a semi-conscious state. MDA teams transferred the baby in moderate condition to Soroka hospital suffering from hypothermia. ► ◄ Last Briefs