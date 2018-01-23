MK Issawi Frej: Pence speech 'extreme-right rhetoric'

MK Issawi Frej (Meretz) described the speech by US vice president Mike Pence as similar to the extreme right-wing in Israel and also condoned Mahmoud Abbas's speech villifying US president Trump.

Frej claimed that Abbas had not villified but merely criticized and said that in Arabic slang the phrase "may your home be destroyed" is used between father and son and not as a curse.

Frej said that Pence's speech left no hope for the peace process and added that he hadn't wanted to hear the speech but stayed in the plenum for political reasons.



