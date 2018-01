Officials close to the Attorney-General referred to the dilemma facing him regarding the Presents Affair known as the 1000 affair.

According to a Channel 2 report, Mandelblit faces a big problem if he submits an indictment which is not a "closed and shut" case against Prime Minister Netanyahu as if Netanyahu is acquitted the Attorney-General will be held responsible.

The officials said that the case is very complex and there is not absolute and clear-cut evidence as yet.