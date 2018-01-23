Council of Europe takes up PA challenge to Trump

The Council of Europe will discuss a Palestinian Authority-led resolution on Tuesday, which calls for all negotiations between Israel and the PA to be based on the two-state solution and the 1967 borders with territorial exchanges. It explicitly states that Israel must refrain from unilateral steps - including construction - beyond the 1949 Armistice Line and calls for European countries to take a more significant role in bringing the parties to the negotiating table.

The proposal states the position of the United States as a fair mediator between the sides was critically damaged by President Donald Trump's declaration of recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, noting that Europe recognizes the importance of the United States as an intermediary, but it will have to prove that it operates on a neutral basis.

The vote on the resolution will take place in two days, and in the meantime the Israeli and US diplomatic systems are fighting against the decision, in an attempt to soften it or even remove it from the agenda.