13:30 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Border Guards: terrorist neutralized. another arrested The Border Police say that two terrorists apparently armed with knives were identified at the Tapuach Junction in the Samaria region. One terrorist was wounded and neutralized and another terrorist was detained without Israeli casualties.