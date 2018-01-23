Salmonella suspected in Maadanei Hagalil frozen ground beef

The Maadanei Hagalil company suspicion of the presence of salmonella bacteria has arisen following testing of its 500-gram packages of frozen ground beef, bar code: 7290003415090, produced on December 19th (expiration date February 19, 2018).

The product has been collected from store freezers. Although the Salmonella bacteria are destroyed after thorough cooking, as a precaution, the company is asking customers who purchased the product with the above details not to consume the it and to return it to the nearest point of sale.