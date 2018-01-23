Report: Evidentiary basis against 3 Balad MKs

The police have announced the completion of a broad investigation into the Balad (Hebrew Brit Leumit Democratit translation of the Arabic at-Tajamuʿ al-Waṭanī ad-Dīmuqrāṭī) National Democratic Alliance party, currently headed by Member of Knesset Jamal Zahalka, part of the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties, on suspicion of committing offenses in the field of integrity, among others.

The investigating unit believes that a prima facie evidentiary infrastructure has been formed against Zahalka, MKs Hanin Zoabi and Joumah Azbarga, as well as former MK Basel Ghattas and other party officials, each according to his or her part in establishing suspicion of involvement in offenses of integrity, receiving things under false pretenses, forgery, money laundering, fraud and breach of trust, among others. The investigation file was transferred to the State Attorney's Office for review and a decision on whether or not to prosecute.