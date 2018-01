12:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 'Arab MKs only care about the made-up Palestinian people' Read more Deputy Defense Minister slams Arab Members of Knesset who protested during United States Vice President Mike Pence's speech to the Knesset on Monday. "They proved how ridiculous they are." ► ◄ Last Briefs