A special committee of the Academy of the Hebrew Language and the Radio Division of the Israeli Corporation for Public Broadcasting has chosed the word "hesket" as the Hebrew equivalent of "podcast".

Five people from more than 1,200 entries submitted the word, which has its roots in an acronym for listening and is similar to the word "taskit", which means "radio play". The number of podcasts has taken off in the last year. They're still using the English "on demand".