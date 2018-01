11:08 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Watch: VP Pence meets with President Rivlin in Jerusalem Read more "We stand together against the threat of Iran - the leading state sponsor of terror," Pence tells Rivlin. "No more Iran sanctions waivers." ► ◄ Last Briefs