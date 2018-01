A new, special exhibit about the Sobibor concentration camp will be opened at the Jewish Museum in central Moscow on Saturday during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is held annually on January 27 as determined by the United Nations.

President Vladimir Putin told Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar of his wish to participate, stressing that due to the fact that the opening falls on Shabbat, he intends to honor the Sabbath and come to the exhibit on Monday.