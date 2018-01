A number of streets in Jerusalem will be closed at times today as Vice President Mike Pence of the United States travels between the King David Hotel and the President's Residence, the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution and the Western Wall of the Temple.

King David Street will remain closed until the end of the visit. Traffic on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway and parts of Route 6 will be closed when Pence travels to Ben-Airport for his return flight to the United States.