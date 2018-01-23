A plaque for Oskar Schindler at Mt. Zion Holocaust museum

A plaque in honor of Righteous Among the Nations Oskar Schindler will be installed in the Chamber of the Holocaust, part of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Authority compound on Mount Zion this Thursday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the initiative of Limmud FSU, the Claims Conference against Germany, and the March of the Living.

Schindler was responsible for saving the lives of about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust. In 1974 Schindler died and was buried at his request at the nearby Mount Zion Catholic cemetery. in Jerusalem. The Chamber of the Holocaust, which was established in 1949, is the first museum to commemorate the Holocaust after World War II.