10:27 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18 Al-Qaeda calls on Muslims to 'rise and attack Jews, Americans' As United States Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel, a senior terrorist leader says, "No Muslim has the right to cede Jerusalem no matter what happens."