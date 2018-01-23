Defense Minister rejects AG's opinion on banned poet

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman is not retracting the directive he sent to the commander of Israel Defense Forces Radio not to broadcast the songs or poems of Yehonatan Geffen or to interview him on the station, despite word from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that he does not have the authority to do so.

Liberman said, "With all due respect and esteem that I have for the Attorney General, in this case I reject his position outright. It would be better if he condemned Geffen, who scorns Jewish history and IDF soldiers. IDF Radio is, first and foremost, a military station and will not serve as a platform for incitement against our soldiers by this or that abuser of Israel."