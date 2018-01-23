The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives approved on Monday night a temporary funding bill, ending the government shutdown.
The budget will be presented to U.S. President Donald Trump for signature by February 8.
Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18
U.S. lawmakers approve temporary budget
