23:04 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Rain returning tonight Variable cloudiness and wind are forecast for Monday evening with occasional showers in the north and along the Mediterranean coast. The rain will gradually spread to the center, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, continuing on Tuesday. Light rain is expected in the northern Negev with a slight risk of flash floods in the eastern wadis and a chance of haze in the south. Isolated rain is expected in the north and center on Wednesday. It will turn into scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, spreading to the northern Negev and possibly further south. There's a chance of flooding and flash flooding, and temperatures will drop below average. More of the same on Friday from the north to the Negev. Strong winds will prevail and snow is expected on Mount Hermon. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 12Celsius/53Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 19C/66F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 15/59;

Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva': 18/64; Dead Sea: 23/73; Eilat: 22/71 ► ◄ Last Briefs