Esther Peled wins the Sapir Prize for Literature

The book "Widely Open from Underneath" (Petach Gadol Milemata) by Esther Peled published by Babel has won the Sapir Prize for Literature of the Mifal Hapayis national lottery organization for the year 2017.

Peled will receive a cash prize of NIS 150,000 from Mifal Hapayis and her book will be translated into Arabic and another foreign language of her choice.The prize was founded in 2000 with the aim of encouraging Hebrew literature and reading culture. Smadar Steinberg, who wrote "Seven Ways to Lost" (Sheva' Derachim Leibud), was awarded the prize for the best first book.