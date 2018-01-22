MK Koren: A bit annoying that Pence spoke about 2 states

Member of Knesset Nurit Koren (Likdu) found the speech of United States Vice President Mike Pence very positive, but she also has objections. Koren told Arutz Sheva, "The most important thing that was said is that they [the US -ed] support [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's statements that Iran is dangerous and on the way to become a nuclear power and threaten the whole world. Pence said that they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear state."

At the same time, Koren said, "It grated on me that he spoke about the two-state solution. We need to sit down and talk for only through dialogue will we reach peace, but first of all we need recognition of the State of Israel, its sovereignty and our right to live here."