(AFP) - Secretary-General Saeb Erekat of the Palestine Liberation Organization responded to United States Vice President Mike Pence's speech to the Knesset by writing on Twitter, "The messianic discourse of Pence is a gift to extremists and has proven

that the US administration is part of the problem rather than the solution."

The senior Palestinian Authority negotiator added, "His message to the rest of the world is clear: Violate international law and resolutions and the US will reward you."