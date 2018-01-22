United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman wrote on Twitter Monday, "Attending a special session of the Knesset today, I was moved to tears as .@VP Vice President Pence delivered his extraordinary address."
News BriefsShvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18
US Ambassador to Israel moved to tears by Pence
United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman wrote on Twitter Monday, "Attending a special session of the Knesset today, I was moved to tears as .@VP Vice President Pence delivered his extraordinary address."
