12:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Amnesty UK cancels Jewish community event over 'settlements' Read more Amnesty cancels joint event at last minute, deeming it inappropriate 'to host an event by those actively supporting settlements.' ► ◄ Last Briefs