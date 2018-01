11:04 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Republican leader: Arab MKs are shooting themselves in the foot Read more Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel Marc Zell slams media for shaming VP Pence, says Pence is 'wise and humble.' ► ◄ Last Briefs